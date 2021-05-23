ACT Is The Party Of Sensible Law Making

“The ACT Party is leading the way in making sensible laws that will improve the lives of New Zealanders,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Since our nine ACT MPs joined me in Parliament just over six months ago, we have all sponsored a Member’s Bill. These Bills will improve policy around law and order, agriculture and free speech.

“ACT believes that public policy matters. There are many things we as a nation cannot easily change about New Zealand. We cannot change our size, population, location or endowment of natural resources. Public policy, by contrast, is entirely in our hands.

“ACT, as a constructive and solutions-focused political party, exists to promote and implement better policy for all New Zealanders, particularly through reducing the role of government and increasing the role of free markets.

“We want an open and benevolent society where individual New Zealanders are free to achieve their full potential.

“My Regulatory Standards Bill was drawn last month and is a long overdue addition to New Zealand’s constitutional framework. I have now prepared another Member’s Bill to extend the parliamentary term to four years, on the condition opposition has the majority on Select Committees.

“Bills like these and other regulatory reform initiatives, have failed for the simple reason that those in both traditional parties do not wish to be restrained when they win power.

“Brooke van Velden’s Bill will make it optional for company directors to public their home address potentially saving them from harassment and abuse. Nicole McKee will crack down on gangs using illegal firearms. Chris Baillie’s Bill will repeal the Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Restricted Trading Days.”

ACT’s other Bills will allow:

New Zealand businesses to offset their emissions using high quality certified carbon credits from offshore like their competitors

Protect freedom of speech at tertiary institutions

Ensure that the well-being of children and young people is the paramount consideration of Oranga Tamariki

Ensure the baton of environmental regulations is given to regional councils and taken out of the hands of Wellington bureaucrats

Require prisoners to complete skills and rehabilitation programmes before they will be considered for parole, and

Reduce barriers to foreign investment if it originates from friendly, democratic OECD countries

“The ACT Party is here to make a difference. We are fighting for the issues that matter to New Zealanders. It’s about doing the right thing for our communities. ACT will continue to be a constructive voice for New Zealanders in Parliament.”

