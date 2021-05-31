Parliament

Housing First Pūrākau Share Experiences Of Homelessness

Monday, 31 May 2021, 11:02 am
Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) Marama Davidson has welcomed the release of two pūrākau reports telling the diverse and real life stories of whānau supported by Housing First.

“These two pūrākau reports provide powerful and insightful narratives from whānau who have experienced homelessness. A number of challenges as well as key areas of success were identified, and the learnings from the Pūrākau will assist Housing First providers in the work they do providing appropriate, secure housing and in-home support,” said Marama Davidson.

Pūrākau is the traditional and intergenerational method of sharing mātauranga (knowledge). They are stories that traditionally have a deeper message and are used to share knowledge of te ao Māori and to provide guidance.

“The two pūrākau; He oranga ngākau, he pikinga wairua and He whare kōrero o Mangatakitahi, recount the journey of two Housing First programmes in Ōtautahi Christchurch and Rotorua, and the whānau they support,” said Marama Davidson.

“The pūrākau of people engaged with Housing First has reinforced the value of taking a place-based approach with housing providers, iwi, local and national government working together to support whānau in their area.

As the preface says Mā te rongo, ka mōhio, Mā te mōhio, ka mārama, Mā te mārama, ka mātau, Mā te mātau, ka ora; from listening comes knowledge, from knowledge comes understanding, from understanding comes wisdom, and from wisdom comes well-being,” said Marama Davidson.

Housing First is an internationally recognised programme that aims to house and provide on-going support services for people and whānau experiencing homelessness. The programme is funded by Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who engaged Tīaho Limited, a kaupapa Māori research, evaluation and policy development group, to undertake the case study reports.

To protect the integrity of the pūrākau and the voices of those interviewed, no changes were made to the kōrero of the participants. The reports can be found here.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Anywhere Near Ready For Our Mass Vaccine Rollout

As the commencement date for New Zealand’s mass vaccination rollout looms and recedes– and it has now been pushed back until late July at the earliest – the media focus has been on whether Pfizer will deliver a sufficient number of vaccines to us on time. While a concern, it should be kept in mind that Pfizer has (so far) met its delivery commitments. In fact, getting the vaccines into the country may be the least of our worries... More>>

 


Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>

Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

