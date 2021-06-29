Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Alarm Bells Should Be Ringing In Education

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Education Review Office warning of a ‘slippage of expectations’ in mathematics teaching must be the catalyst to turnaround declining achievement in foundational subjects, National’s Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“It is critical our education system is internationally competitive so our students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to succeed in a competitive world. But instead we are slipping off the pace.

“Maths is one subject where performance has deteriorated in international and domestic measures, but the Office (ERO) has also identified achievement in literacy has suffered a similar long-term relative decline.

“To turn this declining achievement around we need to accept we have a problem. Greater curriculum guidance, subject materials and support must be made available for teachers in core subject areas.

“Getting to grips with our truancy crisis is a critical step to improving education outcomes. The link between regular attendance at school and achievement in maths and literacy is well established by research, but it should just be common knowledge. How can you expect a kid to do well if they’re not turning up to class?

“We need to have some way to measure achievement and learning progress prior to NCEA. We can’t help students who might be falling behind if we don’t have consistent markers of progress.

“If we want our young New Zealanders to experience world-class living standards and incomes, then they need a world-class education system to provide them with the opportunities to succeed.

“The Government must prioritise turning around the long-term decline in education outcomes and look into providing some way to measure achievement and learning progress in our students.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 