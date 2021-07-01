Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$6.5 Million In MIQ Fees Overdue And Unpaid

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

After nearly a year of charging for MIQ, it’s staggering the Government hasn’t made paying for MIQ easier and made more of an effort to go after those who aren’t paying their fees, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

Answers to written questions show the Government has invoiced $64.4 million since MIQ charging began, with $42.7 million paid. $21.7 million is unpaid and $6.5 million hasn’t been paid within 90 days and is overdue.

“There is still $3.3 million left unpaid from people who stayed in MIQ in 2020, dating back to stays in August last year,” Mr Bishop says.

“The Government should be chasing these people up and engaging debt collectors if they are simply refusing to pay. That’s what most people would expect the Government to be doing.

“Charging for MIQ has been in place for nearly a year but the Government still can’t seem to manage it. National is regularly contacted by people going through MIQ who are astonished at how difficult it is to do the right thing and pay the MIQ fees they are invoiced.

“The average time it takes someone to be invoiced for their stay in MIQ is 43 days.

“No business would ever operate an honestly system like the Government is. At the end of the day, this is taxpayer money and it should be paid back.

“I know of people who have chased the government for months, asking for an invoice so they can pay their bills.

“The Government has had many opportunities to make changes and improve the system. It keeps saying it’s looking at options to make it easier for people to pay.

“Rather than talking about it, the Government needs to take action and deliver. A good start would be to take credit card details upfront like commercial hotels do.”

Notes to editors: The WPQ can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 