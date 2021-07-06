Parliament

ACT Will Turn Off The Lights In Solidarity With Hospo

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party will today turn off the lights in solidarity with the Restaurant Association who are suffering from a dire skills shortage,” says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“The Hospitality Industry has been hit harder than most by COVID-19. Restaurants were forced to close or restrict numbers as we’ve battled with the virus.

“Now, thanks to the Government’s inaction on immigration, business owners can’t get the workers they need, some have said this could be the final nail in the coffin for their businesses.

“ACT is the most pro-immigration party in Parliament. The Government’s attitude is that businesses should just hire Kiwis, but we know that’s not realistic.

“The Government needs a better plan to open to our borders to workers so that we can get the workforce we need. Not just in hospitality, but also horticulture, agriculture, engineering and construction.

“ACT is listening. When restaurants turn off the lights at 11.30am today, we’ll do the same in our caucus room where our ten MPs are meeting.

“Then we’ll continue to take the concerns of industry to Government. ACT will keep fighting for businesses who we know are struggling.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



