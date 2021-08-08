Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members

The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership.

The new National Party Board met this morning and elected Peter Goodfellow to serve as President of the National Party.

“Our Party is the strongest when we work together as a team and reflect and represent the broad church that makes up our Party membership across New Zealand,” Mr Goodfellow said.

“I’m proud to note that our Board is now equally reflected in men and women, and Party members have elected our first Pasifika representative to our Board.”

“Jannita, David and Sylvia bring a wealth of personal and professional life experience to the table, and I look forward to working with them as we seek to deliver on the commitments made to our members this weekend. We have a lot of work to do and we ready to get on and get it done,” Mr Goodfellow said.

This morning Rt Hon Sir David Carter also announced that he is stepping down from the Board of Directors, triggering a casual vacancy under our Constitution and Rules.

“I want to thank David Carter for his work on the Board and we wish him well in his future endeavors. David is a man of exceptional experience and has been a valuable member of the Board during a difficult and challenging time,” Mr Goodfellow said.

