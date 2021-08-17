Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More creative spaces to support participation in the arts

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

More people will be able to find social connection, and practice and participate in the arts through further funding for 36 creative spaces across the motu, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

Creative spaces play an important role in our communities. They provide opportunities for disabled people, people with mental health needs and those looking for social connection to practice and participate in the arts.

“The arts, culture, and heritage sector was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. The CARE fund is part of the Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme and underlines our Government’s commitment to building back better as we secure our recovery from COVID-19,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“I have seen first-hand the well-being benefits of creative spaces. There are many people in our communities who are marginalised and experience barriers to being able to make the most of their artistic skills and talents.

“Government is investing a further $11.37 million to provide even more opportunities for people to build up their confidence and self-esteem through accessing creative spaces in their own neighbourhoods. We can’t underestimate the sense of fulfilment that these spaces provide.

“This funding will also give stability for creative spaces to expand their services and create employment opportunities in the sector through things like art making workshops, performing arts activities, creative writing and raranga (weaving) workshops.

“I’m pleased that Manatū Taonga has partnered with Arts Access Aotearoa in delivering this initiative. With their wealth of knowledge and established relationships, they will also work with the recipients to help them with reporting, source longer-term sustainable funding, and share good practice with the Creative Space Network,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

This latest funding from the Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund means a total of $17.12 million has been awarded to 54 creative spaces across Aotearoa in two rounds this year.

It is estimated that more than 11,000 people each year use the 90 creative spaces across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul


Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 