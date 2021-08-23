Parliament closure diktat a historic low
Monday, 23 August 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Jacinda Ardern is happy to have a socially distanced 1pm
stand up with a dozen journalists in a room but not a
democratic parliament with elected representatives asking
her questions,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Ardern
called me this afternoon to say she has decided that
Parliament should not sit this week.
“At the very least
the Epidemic Response Committee should have been brought
back.
“The suggestion that Select Committees with a
Labour majority, which have been notorious for obstructing
questioning are a substitute for Parliament would not be
taken seriously at any other time.
“Ardern’s objection
that inter-regional travel is not justifiable is
extraordinary. The planes are still flying to Wellington
with people on them, Ardern just doesn’t think those
people should include Opposition politicians.
“In the
previous Level 4 lockdown, all parties agreed to closing
Parliament in return for an Opposition-led Epidemic Response
Committee, this time there will be even less
accountability.
“This decision to close Parliament is
totally different from all parties agreeing, it is dictated
by Jacinda Ardern
alone.”
