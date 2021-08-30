Vaccine numbers don't add up

"Jacinda Ardern’s extraordinary claim that there are 840,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country are impossible to reconcile with all other public claims," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"On August 22nd, Chris Hipkins said ‘Another 382,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New Zealand yesterday. Meaning we have over 750,000 doses on hand.’ Since then there have been 537,273 vaccines administered and 320,000 more delivered yesterday.

“By those numbers, there should now be 532,000 doses in New Zealand. Ardern is out by 300,000 doses on those numbers, but even they are questionable. The same day, Hipkins claimed 750,000, the Ministry of Health reported only 459,000 doses in stock.

“Taking the Ministry of Health’s numbers, there would only be 241,000 doses remaining in New Zealand now.

“There is no circumstance where Ardern’s number adds up. It’s difficult to avoid the suspicion that she’s just making it up. She should be prepared to state how the numbers add up. Either the Ministry of Health, Chris Hipkins, or Jacinda Ardern have got the numbers wrong.

"New Zealanders deserve a Government that tells the truth about the people’s assets."

