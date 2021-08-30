Parliament

Vaccine numbers don't add up

Monday, 30 August 2021, 4:59 pm
"Jacinda Ardern’s extraordinary claim that there are 840,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country are impossible to reconcile with all other public claims," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"On August 22nd, Chris Hipkins said ‘Another 382,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New Zealand yesterday. Meaning we have over 750,000 doses on hand.’ Since then there have been 537,273 vaccines administered and 320,000 more delivered yesterday.

“By those numbers, there should now be 532,000 doses in New Zealand. Ardern is out by 300,000 doses on those numbers, but even they are questionable. The same day, Hipkins claimed 750,000, the Ministry of Health reported only 459,000 doses in stock.

“Taking the Ministry of Health’s numbers, there would only be 241,000 doses remaining in New Zealand now.

“There is no circumstance where Ardern’s number adds up. It’s difficult to avoid the suspicion that she’s just making it up. She should be prepared to state how the numbers add up. Either the Ministry of Health, Chris Hipkins, or Jacinda Ardern have got the numbers wrong.

"New Zealanders deserve a Government that tells the truth about the people’s assets."

Covid-19, 30/8: 562 Cases Overall


There are 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today. All 53 cases are in Auckland. This brings the total number of active cases in the community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 



National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

