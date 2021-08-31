Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

There’s only one course the PM should chart

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister has a habit of preparing various charts for New Zealand at her daily press conferences, but there’s only one chart that really matters and that’s the number of New Zealanders receiving at least one vaccination, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“The most important chart right now, the only one that matters, is how many New Zealanders have received a Covid-19 vaccination. The Prime Minister may like to point to other charts each day, but all they show is a lack of direction from her and her Government.

“New Zealand is dead last in the OECD when it comes to vaccinating our population.

“In January I called on Labour to speed up the vaccination rollout in light of the new variants that were emerging at the time. National wholeheartedly believes that rolling out our vaccine is the single most important thing the Government will do over this Parliament.

“But the Prime Minister went on television and declared she supported New Zealand being ‘later in the pecking order’ because our circumstances were different.

“Going slow is the course the Prime Minister chose and New Zealanders are suffering the consequences of it.

“Vaccinations matter. They keep us safe, they protect our frontline workers, our vulnerable, and they save lives.

“The Prime Minister has regularly used the phrase ‘going hard and going early’ when responding to community outbreaks of Covid-19. But she has failed to do the same with our vaccine rollout.

“If Jacinda Ardern had gone hard and early on vaccinations we would’ve been able to avoid long lockdowns like the one we’re in now.

“Modelling given to the Government shows that even with just the OECD average of 50 per cent of a population fully vaccinated in a Delta outbreak, the length of time a lockdown is needed to stamp out Covid-19 is halved.

“If New Zealand had a much higher vaccination level, there is a good chance the current outbreak would have never occurred, or have been much smaller and more manageable.

“Jacinda Ardern’s decision to not vaccinate the population quickly means New Zealand is now likely facing a month long national lockdown.

“It’s time the Prime Minister stopped getting distracted with different charts and focus all her energy on the only one that matters, getting our population fully vaccinated as quickly as possible.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 