It’s ‘Official’ – Poto has got to go
Friday, 3 September 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The suggestion by the Minister of Police that media
should use the Official Information Act to find out if the
officers who arrested the MIQ escapee were vaccinated
against Covid-19 is astounding, says National’s Police
spokesperson Simeon Brown.
Asked by NewstalkZB
Christchurch host John MacDonald this morning whether
frontline police who apprehended the escapee had been
vaccinated, Williams responded: "Why don't you put in an
OIA?"
“Hiding behind the OIA, rather than answering
a straight-forward question or undertaking to get back to
journalists, just shows how out of touch she is with the
responsibilities of her portfolio,” says
Brown.
“There are only two conclusions we can draw
– she hadn’t asked officials for the advice, or she knew
the answer and didn’t want to give it, given the fact she
failed to stand up for frontline officers to ensure they
were all prioritised for the vaccine
rollout.
“Either way, it’s yet another example of
her rank incompetence.
“The Minister continues to
fail frontline officers on vaccination and protecting them
from increasing firearms violence being perpetrated by gangs
against Police.
“Poto has got to
go.”
