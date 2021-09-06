Parliament

Fairness for vaccine rollout needed

Monday, 6 September 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party is calling on the Government to have a fair approach to vaccinations after it was revealed “priority access codes for Māori” are being handed out that do not require a booking,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The virus doesn’t discriminate on race, so neither should the rollout.

“Today I’ve seen an email sent to some New Zealanders which says, “you can just turn up and bring the priority access code for Māori.”

“I’ve heard of many people who have had appointments cancelled or have had to wait weeks for vaccinations bookings. Why should some be able to jump the queue, and others have to wait for weeks.

“The truth is that access to vaccination has been the same for people of all ethnic backgrounds. If fewer Māori are vaccinated it can’t be a problem with access, but this move by the Government insinuates that Māori have trouble making a booking.

“This Government policy infantilises one group of New Zealanders and infuriates the rest.

“More worrying, it shows a Government obsessed with racially categorising its citizens. There are large variations in vaccine uptake all over the country, but the lens this Government chooses is race. That can only be divisive, if the Government categorises people by race, how can it guarantee our society will not follow suit over time?

“ACT wants all New Zealanders to have the opportunity to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. Whether you’re Māori, pakeha, Pasifika or Asian.

“We need to stop dividing New Zealanders against each other and make the rules fair for all.”

Photos of the codes are available here and here

Covid-19, 5/9:722 Active Cases


Four new cases have been identified in Auckland today after yesterday's tragic death. 82 cases have recovered so far... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants

While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we're still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine "hesitants" used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the "hesitants" and the "wait and watch" crowd may be shrinking in number, we're still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress...



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

