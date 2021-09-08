ACT calls on Government to be kind
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is once again calling on the Government
to urgently extend Resurgence Payments to businesses,”
says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris
Baillie.
“If this Government should be doing
anything under urgency right now, it’s extended these
payments to be weekly under Level 4, Level 3 and for
hospitality under Level 2.
“While it might not be
urgent for the Government, it’s urgent for these
businesses.
“I have been inundated with messages
from business owners who feel helpless and desperate. I fear
for their wellbeing and mental health.
“We have
stood by as the Government has given money from the COVID
Fund for cameras on fishing boats, Three Waters and the
Spirit Collection at Te Papa.
“Now businesses have
been forced to close by the Government, they have little or
no income but the bills keep rolling in. There is no greater
case for spending from the COVID fund than
this.
“ACT is urgently calling on the Government to
take its blinkers off when it comes to the plight of
businesses. If there was ever a time to be kind, it’s
right here and right
now.”
