Matariki A $450 Million Burden On Businesses

“The Labour Government’s disdain for business will again be on show today as the Matariki public holiday due to become law,” says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“If Matariki is added to the list of holidays, it should be swapped with one of the other 11 statutory holidays. Introducing an additional stat holiday at this time is just another blow for businesses when they can least afford it.

“An additional public holiday will cost businesses $450 million. After repeated lockdowns and businesses trying to operate in the highly restrictive Level 2, it’s the last thing businesses need.

“Cabinet might be full of student politicians who have no business experience, but as business owner myself, I know first-hand the struggles businesses are facing.

“This is all on top of minimum wage increases, so-called Fair Pay Agreements and paid time off for parent/teacher interviews.

“ACT is calling on the Government to give businesses a break and back off pushing these ideological laws through.”

