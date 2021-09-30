Matariki A $450 Million Burden On Businesses
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 7:51 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Labour Government’s disdain for business will
again be on show today as the Matariki public holiday due to
become law,” says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson
Chris Baillie.
“If Matariki is added to the list of
holidays, it should be swapped with one of the other 11
statutory holidays. Introducing an additional stat holiday
at this time is just another blow for businesses when they
can least afford it.
“An additional public holiday
will cost businesses $450 million. After repeated lockdowns
and businesses trying to operate in the highly restrictive
Level 2, it’s the last thing businesses
need.
“Cabinet might be full of student politicians
who have no business experience, but as business owner
myself, I know first-hand the struggles businesses are
facing.
“This is all on top of minimum wage
increases, so-called Fair Pay Agreements and paid time off
for parent/teacher interviews.
“ACT is calling on
the Government to give businesses a break and back off
pushing these ideological laws
through.”
