Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Better Later Life Action Plan Launched

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall
Minister for Seniors

Minister for Seniors Dr Ayesha Verrall has today launched the Better Later Life Action Plan at the virtual Vision for Ageing in Aotearoa conference, setting out a pathway for a better future for older New Zealanders.

“Better Later Life - He Oranga Kaumātua is our strategy for ensuring New Zealanders can lead valued, connected and fulfilling lives as they age,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“Soon after work began on an Action Plan for He Oranga Kaumātua, COVID-19 struck. The pandemic has shaped our plan, because we know the significant impact COVID-19 has had on our older population, and the need to focus on actions that will help us to build back better, while contributing to New Zealand’s recovery.

“This strategy is also about planning for the opportunities and challenges that come with an ageing population. By 2034 we expect there will be around 1.2 million people aged 65 and over in New Zealand; just over a fifth of our population.

“The Better Later Life Action Plan is a major step in delivering our vision. It sets the Government’s commitments for implementing the strategy over the next three years - with a particular focus on employment, housing and digital inclusion.

“Older workers deserve to be supported to use their skills and experience, and we want to see suitable housing that meets the diverse needs of older people. The plan also aims to empower older people to embrace technology, while ensuring those who aren’t online are still able to access essential services.

“This work has already begun, including a pilot for older entrepreneurs, research on shared living arrangements, support for Māori to manage and develop housing for whānau as they age, and the successful Digital Literacy Training for Seniors programme.

“This plan is a collaborative effort, bringing together agencies across central government to deliver better outcomes for older people and contribute to the Covid-19 recovery,” Ayesha Verrall said.

The Action Plan was launched at the Vision for Ageing in Aotearoa conference, which moved online because of COVID-19.

 

Note for editors:

The Action Plan can be found on the Office for Seniors website.

Funding of $1.965 million over four years was allocated in Budget 2021 for the implementation of the Better Later Life strategy, which was launched in 2019.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 