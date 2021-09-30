Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Home Building Reaches Another Record High

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Poto Williams

Minister for Building and Construction

  • A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, meaning six months of record highs for new home consents
  • In the year ended August 2021, building consents were up 24 percent on last year at 46,453
  • In August 2021, the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented rose 3.8 percent, following a 2.2 percent rise in July 2021.

Government support for the building sector continues to shine through in the latest consent numbers, showing more homes are being built than ever before, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams.

“For the sixth month in a row, the annual number of residential building consents have reached another all-time high,” Poto Williams said,

Estimates from Statistics New Zealand released today show the number of new homes consented in the year ended June 2021 is at a record high of 46,453. This is an increase of 24 per cent from the August 2020 year.

“This government’s investment in the construction sector is creating more jobs, helping us to retain and grow construction skills, and building more warm, dry, secure housing at a critical time. More people have moved into construction than any other sector since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is fantastic for our communities, our economy, and our housing delivery programme. A strong sector means we can build back better,” Poto Williams said.

A report released yesterday by the Ministry of Businesses, Innovation and Employment identified ways in which the construction sector has changed in the past year through tracking the sector’s key trends and economic performance.

The report shows a steady increase in demand for multi-unit homes. The total number of multi-unit homes consented in August 2021 was 21,164, an increase of 35 per cent from the year prior.

“It is encouraging to see a shift in the type of homes we are building; apartments and town-houses will help us deliver affordable, healthy and energy-efficient homes,” Poto Williams said.

“There is no doubt that New Zealanders needs are changing and the building landscape is evolving.

“This past year we’ve seen the introduction of innovative building designs, technologies and materials. These innovations present further opportunities to introduce efficiencies, increase worker health, safety, and well-being, improve the building quality and help New Zealand reach our climate change goals.

“We will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure we are building back better for all New Zealanders,” Poto Williams said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 