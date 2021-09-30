New Home Building Reaches Another Record High

Hon Poto Williams

Minister for Building and Construction

A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, meaning six months of record highs for new home consents

In the year ended August 2021, building consents were up 24 percent on last year at 46,453

In August 2021, the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented rose 3.8 percent, following a 2.2 percent rise in July 2021.

Government support for the building sector continues to shine through in the latest consent numbers, showing more homes are being built than ever before, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams.

“For the sixth month in a row, the annual number of residential building consents have reached another all-time high,” Poto Williams said,

Estimates from Statistics New Zealand released today show the number of new homes consented in the year ended June 2021 is at a record high of 46,453. This is an increase of 24 per cent from the August 2020 year.

“This government’s investment in the construction sector is creating more jobs, helping us to retain and grow construction skills, and building more warm, dry, secure housing at a critical time. More people have moved into construction than any other sector since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is fantastic for our communities, our economy, and our housing delivery programme. A strong sector means we can build back better,” Poto Williams said.

A report released yesterday by the Ministry of Businesses, Innovation and Employment identified ways in which the construction sector has changed in the past year through tracking the sector’s key trends and economic performance.

The report shows a steady increase in demand for multi-unit homes. The total number of multi-unit homes consented in August 2021 was 21,164, an increase of 35 per cent from the year prior.

“It is encouraging to see a shift in the type of homes we are building; apartments and town-houses will help us deliver affordable, healthy and energy-efficient homes,” Poto Williams said.

“There is no doubt that New Zealanders needs are changing and the building landscape is evolving.

“This past year we’ve seen the introduction of innovative building designs, technologies and materials. These innovations present further opportunities to introduce efficiencies, increase worker health, safety, and well-being, improve the building quality and help New Zealand reach our climate change goals.

“We will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure we are building back better for all New Zealanders,” Poto Williams said.

