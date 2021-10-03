Te Pāti Māori Petition Jacinda Ardern To Ban Seabed Mining In Aotearoa

Te Pāti Māori Co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi have today launched a petition calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to ban seabed mining in Aotearoa.

The petition follows on from Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, the culmination of a seven year legal campaign led by and Ngarewa-Packer and her Ngāti Ruanui iwi.

“The Supreme Court has finally settled the legal issues. Now the Government must step up, follow the precedent of the courts and give clarity by banning this destruction of our oceans,” said Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Jacinda Ardern has often spoken about Aotearoa being a leader on climate change, oceans protections and indigenous rights. This is her opportunity to make that real.

“Right now, international mining companies are exploring the deep sea of the Pacific. And despite the Supreme Court ruling, still have their sights set on the seabed off the Taranaki Coast and in other parts of Aotearoa.

“I already have legislation drafted – the Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill. All the Prime Minister needs to do is agree to support it.

“Jacinda Ardern has the power to protect tangata whenua, local communities and our oceans against the might of the global fossil fuel industry. She must use it.

“Right around Aotearoa and across the world indigenous communities are on the forefront of protecting the environment and resisting new fossil fuel extraction,” said Rawiri Waititi.

“Many of our tangata moana whanaunga are calling for a Pacific-wide ban to protect their waters from this industry. Our Government must join countries like Vanuatu and Fiji, to protect the ocean and keep this destructive industry out of the South Pacific,” said Mr Waititi.

