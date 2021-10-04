Today We Remember Those Who’ve Lost Their Lives To Suicide
Monday, 4 October 2021, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Today with the release of the Chief Coroners Annual
Suicide Statistics we remember the 607 people who lost their
lives to suicide over the past year, National’s Mental
Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey
says.
“For those who have lost a loved one to
suicide, my heart goes out to you and your family. My
thoughts are with you today.
“Our suicide statistics
are confronting. As a country we need to do
better.
“As a founding member of the Cross-Party
Mental Health Group I was proud to be part of producing and
debating in Parliament our first report ‘Zero Suicide
Aotearoa’.
“By adopting a Zero Suicide strategy
and taking a bi-partisan approach to suicide prevention,
Parliament can play its part in reducing New Zealand’s
high suicide numbers.
“There is no reason why New
Zealand can’t have one of the lowest suicide rates in the
world, there is no reason why we can’t have one of the
lowest rates of mental illness in the world, and there is no
reason why as a country we can’t have one of the highest
rates of mental
wellbeing.”
