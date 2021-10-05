Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kaikōura Pāua Fishery To Reopen

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Kaikōura’s pāua fishery, which has been closed since the November 2016 earthquakes disrupted local seabeds, is to reopen following a community-led rebuild.

The fishery will initially reopen for three months from 1 December and be closely monitored, Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said.

“The pāua fishery in Kaikoura is a shared resource, valued by customary, recreational and commercial fishers. The community came together after the earthquake and has been an invaluable source of advice and support as we work back towards sustainability

“I would like to thank the Kaikōura Marine Guardians and our iwi partners, as well as the wider community for all of their work that got us to this stage.”

This is the first time a fishery has been closed as the result of an earthquake. Since the earthquake, research and monitoring has shown that pāua is recovering and can support some limited harvesting.

“I am taking a careful approach by opening the fishery for a three-month period while also ensuring it can be monitored closely to understand how the pāua responds to fishing,” David Parker said.

“The health of the fishery will be measured before and after the initial reopening period to assess the effect on pāua populations. This will be supported by independent research of recreational fishing along the coastline. That work will give us the information we need to make a decision on next steps.

“An area-wide recreational limit of five pāua per person will apply and an accumulation limit of 10 pāua per person for a multi-day trip. The minimum legal size of 125mm will remain.

“New cautious commercial catch limits have been set to reflect the recently subdivided quota management areas, Kaikōura and Canterbury. Commercial fishers will also operate under a new fisheries plan which takes an adaptive approach and includes the collection of comprehensive fine-scale information and monitoring.

“I have also decided to reopen the wider Kaikōura area to kina fishing from 1 December 2021.

“There is evidence that kina populations can sustain harvesting again and reopening this fishery is supported by both iwi and recreational fishers.”

These decisions were both publically consulted, with the pāua reopening receiving more than 200 submissions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 