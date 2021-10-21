ACT Welcomes FTA
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party today welcomes news of the in-principle
Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the United
Kingdom, it is fantastic news. In a time we find little to
agree with the Government on, this is excellent work,”
says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Trade spokesperson Brooke van
Velden
“The access is comparable to that of
Australia, so it meets the first test. The second test will
be ensuring the provisions come true over the coming years,
and the trend is towards further
liberalisation.
“New Zealand farmers helped to pull
us through the COVID-recovery, New Zealand’s DNA is that
we are a trading nation, with some of the finest
agricultural produce in the world.
“The UK is the
world’s fifth largest economy, so trading with the UK is
highly significant opportunity to diversify our markets and
raise prices for our producers.
“Free trade
agreements drive growth, while reducing costs to consumers
and increasing productivity – a key indicator for the
quality of life enjoyed by all New Zealanders.
“ACT
has always been the strongest proponent of free trade in
Parliament. We welcome today’s
news.”
