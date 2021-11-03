Next Steps For Frontline Safety Rollout

Hon Poto Williams

Minister of Police

Following positive feedback from a four-week consultation on Police’s Tactical Response Model, Police Minister Poto Williams has welcomed the next steps of trials in Northland, Counties Manukau, Waikato, and Central districts.

Police held more than 570 engagement sessions in communities across the country with iwi, Pacific, and ethnic communities, as well all other agencies. The feedback was positive and no changes have been made to the Tactical Response Model prior to its rollout.

In September the Government announced $15 million of new funding for the new Tactical Response Model, the expansion of the Frontline Skills Enhancement Course, and an additional 78 constabulary staff and 28 intelligence analysts.

“As Police Minister, I am committed to ensuring Police have the people, resources, and legislation they need to keep themselves and our communities safe,” said Poto Williams.

"That’s why we provided this funding to accelerate the new Tactical Response Model, to increase the training and capability of frontline staff.

“Our Police go above and beyond what is expected to keep our communities safe. I want each and every one of them to get home safely to their whānau at the end of the day. This Government’s record investment in Police has seen more officers than ever before tackling gangs and organised crime. The Tactical Response Model is a further tool to keep our officers safe, so they in turn can keep our communities safe.

“The Tactical Response Model has been developed alongside frontline staff and has been consulted on with a wide range of community partners. It is something our Police staff have asked for and will help deliver the levels of safety our communities expect.

“I am looking forward to seeing how it works in practice on the frontline,” Poto Williams said.

Further information is available at www.police.govt.nz/trm

Police achievements:

· The Government’s record investment in Police has resulted in 2,695 new police officers on the frontline

· The Police workforce is larger than it has ever been under any previous government, surpassing 14,000

· This Government is on track to deliver 1800 extra constables by June 2023

· Police have seized over $500m in cash and assets from gangs and criminals in four years alone. Translated – that’s the equivalent of $1.6 billion removed from the illicit economy.

· Operation Tauwhiro, our crackdown on gangs and organised crime, has resulted in 1091 firearms seized, $5.5 million in cash seized, and 940 people have been arrested in relation to firearms offences

