Veterans Rightly Given Formal Recognition For Their Service

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare announced today that eligibility for the New Zealand Operational Service Medal (NZOSM) has been rightly extended to include a larger proportion of members of the New Zealand Armed Forces who served in Malaysia and Singapore.

“The award of this medal recognises the valuable contribution to the defence of South East Asia by veterans who served in Malaysia and Singapore, but were previously excluded as they were not required to deploy into combat areas, such as Borneo or Vietnam,” Peeni Henare said.

“I’m proud that around 4,500 veterans who served in South East Asia from February 1959 to January 1974 are now rightly able to be awarded a medal for their valiant service. I hope veterans and their whānau take this opportunity to have their service recognised in this way,” Peeni Henare said.

The review commissioned by the government and carried out by the New Zealand Defence Force, showed there was a need for a wider approach to medallic recognition for South East Asia than had been the practice in the past.

The 2021 review looked at the period between 1955 and 1989 and assessed that service between 1 February 1959 and 31 January 1974 should be qualifying service for the award of the New Zealand Operational Service Medal.

It was a unique period in New Zealand’s military history including; forward deployment and deterrence; operational readiness as part of the South East Asia Treaty Organisation plans for responding to the threat of communist expansion into South East Asia; an ongoing communist terrorist insurgency in Malaysia; the Cold War; a fraught relationship with Indonesia which resulted in conflict; and war in Vietnam.

It concluded that together during that period that these events justified the award of medallic recognition but not a campaign medal. Campaign medals (and the New Zealand Operational Service Medal) have already been awarded for related operational service including the Malayan Emergency, Thai-Malay border, Confrontation with Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“An eligible veteran must have been posted or attached for seven or more days with the Far East Strategic Reserve, the Australia New Zealand United Kingdom Force or associated units during these dates,” Peeni Henare said.

“I implore all those who meet the new criteria to apply for the formal recognition that they and their whanau rightly deserve. The dedication and commitment both individuals and whanau make in order to keep our country and region safe cannot be overstated, and I wish to thank every one of the Defence force whanau for their service,” Peeni Henare said

For those eligible under the revised settings Veterans and next-of-kin of deceased veterans need to apply to receive the NZOSM.

The application form is on the New Zealand Defence Force Personnel Archives and Medals website: www.nzdf.mil.nz/pam

About 7,000 veterans of South East Asia combat theatres are already eligible for the NZOSM. Any unclaimed medals can still be issued.

 

BACKGROUND:

The New Zealand Operational Service Medal (NZOSM) was instituted in 2002. It is awarded for operational service since the end of the Second World War, including for current missions. About 30,000 medals have already been issued to veterans of conflicts such as the Korean War, Vietnam War, Timor-Leste and Afghanistan. Another 15,000 veterans are also eligible but have not yet applied for the medal.

Given that the NZOSM can only be issued once, the 7,000 personnel who already qualify for the medal through operational service in the Malayan Emergency, Thai-Malay border, Confrontation, Thailand and Vietnam will not receive any additional recognition as their service is already recognised.

This area of service has been considered before. In 2014, after review by a working group, a decision was made not to proceed with recognition for this service. However, in 2017, based on new information, the Chief of Defence Force asked the New Zealand Defence Force to reassess the decision. This work showed that there was a need for a wider approach to medallic recognition for South East Asia than had been the practice in the past.

The 2021 reassessment was based on the Cabinet approved New Zealand medallic principles and used the NZDF operational threat matrix as a guide to determining operational threat levels. The reassessment found that the MRJWG did not have access to some potentially critical information which may have reshaped some of its conclusions. This information included documents from Malaysia and Australia. The reassessment also identified that there is a need for a wider approach to medallic recognition for South East Asia than has been the practice in the past.

