Labour Plays Favourites With Events Sector Plan

The Government’s plan to underwrite events is picking winners and condemning small events businesses to the scrap heap, says National’s Economic Development and Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay.

“Labour’s scheme disregards small-event organisers, such as wedding venues and business conferences with fewer than 5000 attendees. These businesses face just as much uncertainty due to Covid as their larger counterparts.

“This announcement will be a kick in the teeth for small events businesses who continue to lose money with Auckland and Waikato in lockdown.

“The events scheme will be welcome news for large festivals and gatherings but, after months of inaction, many will have already cancelled their events.

“The Minister’s announcement has come months after it was requested by the sector. Organisers who have had to cancel their events over the past two-and-a-half months will not be covered.

“National had the solutions. National’s policy, announced as part of our ‘Back to Business’ package, would see large events covered by $50 million in event insurance, and $20 million for small events.

“Kiwi businesses deserve confidence and support regardless of their size. By playing favourites, Labour has pushed small events businesses further towards closure.”

