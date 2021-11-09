Labour Plays Favourites With Events Sector Plan
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government’s plan to underwrite events is picking
winners and condemning small events businesses to the scrap
heap, says National’s Economic Development and Tourism
spokesperson Todd McClay.
“Labour’s scheme
disregards small-event organisers, such as wedding venues
and business conferences with fewer than 5000 attendees.
These businesses face just as much uncertainty due to Covid
as their larger counterparts.
“This announcement
will be a kick in the teeth for small events businesses who
continue to lose money with Auckland and Waikato in
lockdown.
“The events scheme will be welcome news
for large festivals and gatherings but, after months of
inaction, many will have already cancelled their
events.
“The Minister’s announcement has come
months after it was requested by the sector. Organisers who
have had to cancel their events over the past two-and-a-half
months will not be covered.
“National had the
solutions. National’s policy, announced as part of our
‘Back to Business’ package, would see large events
covered by $50 million in event insurance, and $20 million
for small events.
“Kiwi businesses deserve
confidence and support regardless of their size. By playing
favourites, Labour has pushed small events businesses
further towards
closure.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best
As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>