Fibre Optimism

“Yesterday’s decision to merge two of New Zealand’s wool entities is fantastic news for growers,” says National Agriculture spokesperson Barbara Kuriger.

Mrs Kuriger says the vote by Wools of New Zealand (WNZ) of 99.7% and outright 100% yes by Primary Wool Co-operative (PWC) shareholders to merge sent a strong message.

“Wool growers throughout the country will be heartened by this news. While merino’s doing well and prices are good for fine wool, this merger should strengthen the opportunities for strong wool,” she says.

The amalgamation of trading and operating businesses will form the new entity Wools of New Zealand LP

“Bringing together a third of New Zealand’s wool clip under one organisation is the biggest news for wool in years. I have no doubt the move will add the strength and scale needed to take the industry forward and I wish them well.

“As I said earlier this year, consumers are calling for products with longer lifecycles, so we need a renaissance of natural products like wool.

“With climate change under a global microscope in Glasgow, making wool the insulation of the future in all buildings for example is a no-brainer. Not only is it warm and fire retardant, it’s also easily exportable.

“We could certainly lead by example in this country.”

