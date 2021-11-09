Fibre Optimism
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Barbara Kuriger
“Yesterday’s decision to merge two of New Zealand’s
wool entities is fantastic news for growers,” says
National Agriculture spokesperson Barbara Kuriger.
Mrs
Kuriger says the vote by Wools of New Zealand (WNZ) of 99.7%
and outright 100% yes by Primary Wool Co-operative (PWC)
shareholders to merge sent a strong message.
“Wool
growers throughout the country will be heartened by this
news. While merino’s doing well and prices are good for
fine wool, this merger should strengthen the opportunities
for strong wool,” she says.
The amalgamation of
trading and operating businesses will form the new entity
Wools of New Zealand LP
“Bringing together a third
of New Zealand’s wool clip under one organisation is the
biggest news for wool in years. I have no doubt the move
will add the strength and scale needed to take the industry
forward and I wish them well.
“As I said earlier
this year, consumers are calling for products with longer
lifecycles, so we need a renaissance of natural products
like wool.
“With climate change under a global
microscope in Glasgow, making wool the insulation of the
future in all buildings for example is a no-brainer. Not
only is it warm and fire retardant, it’s also easily
exportable.
“We could certainly lead by example in
this
country.”
