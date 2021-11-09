MIQ Cases Show Lack Of Cost Benefit Analysis
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Government’s lack of common sense around MIQ is
plain for all to see with an admission that just four people
out of 24,000 tested positive after day eight,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“For three months the
Government kept 24,000 people locked up for a week longer
than was needed. That’s 144,000 days locked in rooms to
diagnose four cases.
“As usual, the Government did
absolutely no cost benefit analysis. It left thousands of
returning Kiwis in isolation and kept other Kiwis from
coming home for just four cases.
“It should have
been monitoring the trends of case numbers and making
decision in line with that.
“Families are separated,
people have missed funerals of loves ones and people have
been unable to fill jobs – all for four cases.
“If
someone is fully vaccinated and has tested negative, they
should be able to isolate at home. MIQ is a joke and it’s
time to let Kiwis come home and families be
reunited.”
