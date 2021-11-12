Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government In A Spin As Delta Bites

Friday, 12 November 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s lack of planning for Delta is being exposed as every day brings more confusion and evidence the Government is just making things up as it goes, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins.

“The Prime Minister has admitted this morning that the whole country may go into the traffic light system at the end of November, which begs the question as to why the 90 per cent target for every DHB was launched only two weeks ago. Was it just a play for time to get something as simple as vaccine certificates ready?

“It appears the DHB target was needed to simply hide the fact that New Zealand couldn’t move to the traffic light system when it was announced because the Government needed to buy an extra month to get vaccine certificates and legislation ready. Instead, we have this weird charade of the Government setting a target and then just a few weeks later walking it back.

“Either that, or the Prime Minister has belatedly realised what most people knew already – that it will be extremely difficult for every DHB to get to 90 per cent, and those who have done the right thing and gotten vaccinated don’t want to held back by the few who won’t.

“Yesterday, Chris Hipkins said that legislation for the response framework – which he has previously said would include vaccine certificates and easier rules for businesses over vaccination requirements – would only be introduced to the House in the week beginning November 22.

“The Government apparently wants the traffic light system and vaccine certificates to be operational from the end of November, so it appears Parliament will be either be legislating urgently with no select committee process, or the legislation will be retrospective.

“This all smacks of a Government in a blind panic, just getting through each week, making it up as it goes.

“Lockdowns were effective in 2020 but, in 2021, the Government has squandered opportunities and learnings. Jacinda Ardern spent the first six months of the year in smug self-congratulation mode, happy to oversee the developed world’s slowest vaccine rollout and not prepare for Delta.

“New Zealand is now bearing the consequences of the Prime Minister’s self-satisfaction and lack of a plan in November 2021. The Auckland nightmare continues with no clear end in sight, Aucklanders face Government-allocated timeslots to leave over summer, rapid testing still isn’t available, saliva testing has been a debacle as confirmed by the Auditor-General yesterday, and tens of thousands of fully vaccinated Kiwis can’t come home for Christmas because of the MIQ lottery. Meanwhile, people with Covid die in home isolation in the community.

“Vaccine certificates aren’t ready, ICU hasn’t been boosted, and nurses and doctors still wait offshore to enter New Zealand because of the MIQ disaster.

“A million vaccinated Aucklanders are still locked down because the Government had no backup plan. It assumed elimination would work again. It didn’t. The Government had no backup plan and now New Zealand is paying the price.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 