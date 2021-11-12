Make Up Your Mind, Jacinda
Friday, 12 November 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Prime Minister has lost control of the COVID
response and can’t make up her mind what the strategy
is,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“First we
needed to reach 90 per cent vaccination, then there would be
a decision on November 29th and now she’s thinking we
might just go to the traffic light system
anyway.
“What New Zealanders need and want is
certainty. They want to be able to book flights for their
summer holidays and know when they can open their
businesses.
“Just give us a date.
“ACT has
been saying since October that we need a Freedom Day of
December 1.
“By 1 December, everyone will have had
the chance to have had both shots and gained full immunity,
and it will be time to open up.
“ACT would take the
following steps to freedom:
1. Set the date and stick
to it
2. Supercharge vaccination with community
partnerships and financial incentives
3. Engage every
sector in all-in ‘sprints’ to reduce transmission,
vaccination and death
4. Remove restrictions as we
know them and get on with life.
“ACT has a plan that
would get our freedom back. The Government adopted nine of
the 15 recommendations in our COVID 2.0 plan. We call on
them to take our COVID 3.0 recommendations, implement them,
and then set a date for freedom.”
Our petition can
be found here: https://www.act.org.nz/freedomday
