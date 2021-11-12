Parliament

Make Up Your Mind, Jacinda

Friday, 12 November 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister has lost control of the COVID response and can’t make up her mind what the strategy is,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“First we needed to reach 90 per cent vaccination, then there would be a decision on November 29th and now she’s thinking we might just go to the traffic light system anyway.

“What New Zealanders need and want is certainty. They want to be able to book flights for their summer holidays and know when they can open their businesses.

“Just give us a date.

“ACT has been saying since October that we need a Freedom Day of December 1.

“By 1 December, everyone will have had the chance to have had both shots and gained full immunity, and it will be time to open up.

“ACT would take the following steps to freedom:

1. Set the date and stick to it

2. Supercharge vaccination with community partnerships and financial incentives

3. Engage every sector in all-in ‘sprints’ to reduce transmission, vaccination and death

4. Remove restrictions as we know them and get on with life.

“ACT has a plan that would get our freedom back. The Government adopted nine of the 15 recommendations in our COVID 2.0 plan. We call on them to take our COVID 3.0 recommendations, implement them, and then set a date for freedom.”

Our petition can be found here: https://www.act.org.nz/freedomday

