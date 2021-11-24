Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Empowering Diverse Communities

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 9:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Marama Davidson

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson has approved five funding grants to support national-level family violence and sexual violence prevention initiatives for LGBTQIA+ people, disabled people, older people and new migrant communities.

“Local community initiatives are a key lever in reducing violence. The Government recognises that we need to better connect with and empower communities to prevent violence through culturally appropriate resources and programmes, and proven ways of developing safe, healthy relationships.”

“Community-based initiatives are proven to help prevent family violence and sexual violence. A total of $1.578 million will go towards developing resources, raising awareness, and expanding local programmes for people with different needs and experiences of violence in their communities,” said Marama Davidson.

The funding provides:

• $399,000 for LGBTQIA+ centred violence prevention initiatives, including the development of practice guidelines, healthy relationships and consent resources, and an awareness raising campaign

• $350,000 to mobilise disabled communities to begin the process of addressing systemic barriers faced by tāngata whaikaha, deaf and other disabled people, implement the Safeguarding Framework and grow and strengthen the Safeguarding Adults From Abuse (SAFA) response in the Waitematā to safeguard adults at risk

• $242,000 for new violence prevention initiatives for ethnic communities, including the expansion of the Shama community development programme to six new locations and the expansion of Let’s Talk, plus the development of community conversations and healthy relationship resources

• $200,000 to support the violence prevention needs of older people.

• $250,000 to build relationships and capacity for diverse communities to engage with Joint Venture agencies

• $137,500 for Community Advisory Groups established by Massey University Center for Culture-Centered Approach to Research and Evaluation (CARE) to develop localised violence prevention initiatives and frameworks in five locations.

“We will not eliminate violence if we focus solely on response, which is why we are developing the prevention and healing components to stop violence from happening in the first place.

“This work is part of a $2 million commitment from Budget 2019 to understand violence prevention needs and develop violence prevention initiatives in rainbow, new migrant, disabled, at risk and older people over two years.

Since late 2020, Joint Venture agencies have been working with Massey CARE co-design specialists to develop understanding of violence prevention needs and violence prevention programmes in diverse communities and to build relationships with these communities.

Throughout the first half of 2021, CARE undertook over 200 in-depth interviews with members of diverse communities. The report developed from this engagement, available on violencefree.govt.nz, builds on our understanding of the violence prevention needs of diverse communities and makes recommendations for further work to address those needs. In parallel, Joint Venture agencies developed relationships with national networks for rainbow and disability communities.

Today’s announcement comes ahead of the launch of the first ever National Strategy for eliminating family violence and sexual violence, which incorporates insights from extensive public engagement across Aotearoa New Zealand in May-June 2021. This public engagement included working with diverse communities, building on the initial work undertaken with these communities so far. The National Strategy will be launched on 7 December and builds on the voices and experiences of diverse communities and other priority cohorts.

“We have heard from many groups including Tangata whenua, LGBTQIA+ communities, ethnic communities, Pacific peoples, older people, male survivors, disabled people, tamariki and rangatahi that they lack visibility, services and supports. We will continue working to understand the issues for these population groups and identify solutions in partnership with communities,” Marama Davidson said.

“We have strong aspirations for the wellbeing of our nation and to address violence in our homes and communities. This violence prevention work, and the mahi and voices of people and communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand reflect these aspirations.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 