Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Text Service To Support Disabled Peoples’ Vaccinations

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Disability Issues
 

Efforts to support disabled peoples’ vaccinations go from strength-to-strength with the launch of a new text service, Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

The service, run by Whakarongorau Aotearoa on behalf of the Ministry of Health, is in response to feedback from the disability community and is an addition to the COVID Vaccination Healthline, which already offers dedicated phone and email support for disabled people and people living with impairments to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

“We’re making it easier for the deaf, hard of hearing community and others who may be speech impaired to get vaccinated. They can now text 8988 for access to vaccine information, help to book a vaccination appointment, or support with transport,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“It’s heartening to see good uptake of the phone and email service which has already received over 3,400 phone calls since September. It has not only been a safe haven for disabled people to discuss the vaccination, anxiety or needle phobias, but they’ve been supported to access sites with low sensory settings for example as well as home vaccinations.

“The Whakarongorau service is staffed with a dedicated team of advisors who are either living with a disability themselves, have close whānau with a disability or, have extensive experience working with the disabled community. Their lived experience makes the service unique and underlines the ethos of The Manaakitanga Journey to enhancing the vaccination experiences for disabled people.

“One in four New Zealanders identify as disabled or having an impairment. As of the 21st of November, of the 37,269 people supported by Disability Support Services and long term ACC clients nationwide, 86 percent have had their first dose, and 79 percent have been fully vaccinated.

“As we take steps towards more freedoms as a fully vaccinated Aotearoa NZ, we’re committed to ensuring that our vaccination programme continues to be as accessible and inclusive as possible to all New Zealanders.

“We’re in a new phase in our fight against COVID, and an even greater fight to protect the hauora of disabled people and their whānau,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

To contact Whakarongau Healthline:

  • call the COVID Vaccination Healthline Team on 0800 28 29 26 and ‘push 2.’
  • use the new free text option - text 8988
  • email the team at accessiblecovidvaccinations@whakarongorau.nz
  • The Disability COVID Vaccination Healthline team is available between 8 am and 8 pm Monday to Friday.
  • Healthline can book transport and other accommodations via Healthline.
  • Alternatively, disabled people can use the NZ Relay Service to contact Health Line, which offers services for Deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired and deafblind people via:

o www.nzrelay.co.nz

o the NZ Relay App

o the help desk is open 24/7 and can be reached via

o TTY: 0800 4 713 713

o Voice: 0800 4 715 715

o Fax 0800 4 329 697 or

o email helpdesk@nzrelay.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 