Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Investment Fund To Build Resilience In The Pacific

Monday, 13 December 2021, 6:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Phil Twyford have today announced a new investment fund to support COVID-19 recovery in the Pacific.

InvestPacific — the first private investment fund established exclusively targeting the Pacific — seeks to strengthen the region’s investment environment, and enhance investment opportunities.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to supporting COVID recovery in the Pacific and ensuring our close partners are best placed to meet future challenges,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Through InvestPacific, we are ensuring investments provide sustainable finance options and generate real benefits for communities, like more jobs and improved environmental outcomes – reflecting the demand from some investors for a return beyond just a financial one,” Phil Twyford said.

“New Zealand is committing $17 million to the fund, which is expected to attract an additional $40 million in private investment, and will offer both flexible capital and a technical assistance facility to accelerate investments across the Pacific region.

“This is a significant step in our approach to working with Pacific partners, and it positions the Pacific strongly to take advantage of the stable trade and investment environment created by the PACER Plus agreement,” Phil Twyford said.

InvestPacific also aims to leverage New Zealand-based technical expertise, relationship networks, and cultural advice to maximise benefits for Pacific Island countries.

“We are prioritising the close coordination between the Pacific and New Zealand — particularly Māori and Pasifika — as a key to maintaining an indigenous focus and indigenous-led investments,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“InvestPacific offers a unique, commercially sustainable programme that enables Pacific communities to realise their own goals and priorities, and improve the social and economic wellbeing,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“We are continuing to look for opportunities to work with partners across the Pacific to help raise incomes and generate new jobs, and I’m confident we will see a raft of investment prospects through this programme,” Phil Twyford said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 