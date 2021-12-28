What’s Next For Significant Natural Areas?

“Associate Environment Minister James Shaw needs to be open with New Zealanders about his plans for Significant Natural Areas,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Private property rights are under threat thanks to the Government’s directive to councils to identify and manage Significant Natural Areas (SNAs).

“James Shaw won’t even release the titles of briefings he’s received about the policy. Landowners are in limbo as they wait for James Shaw to decide if, when and how the policy will go ahead.

“The only consistent thing about this Government is that it consistently creates uncertainty. People want to know what rules and laws the Government will implement. But the self-titles “most open and transparent Government ever is anything but.

“Farmers are the ones who kept the economy going during COVID-19, now they’re having their land confiscated and being taxed on farm vehicles. James Shaw should be thanking farmers rather than continually trying to punish them.

“James Shaw should apologise to farmers who are the best conservationists of their own land. If you take away property rights, there’s no incentive to be a conservationist. Who would be a conservationist on their own land if the reward is getting your land confiscated? Countries without property rights are environmental disasters.”

Sign our petition to stop the Significant Natural Areas land grab.

© Scoop Media

