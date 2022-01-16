Concerns For The People Of Tonga

The Opposition shares concerns for the people of Tonga and supports New Zealand standing ready to provide assistance, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Tonga as they deal with the damage and distress brought about by the recent tsunami that followed a volcanic eruption.

“I know that there will be many people around New Zealand tonight waiting to hear about their family, friends and loved ones while communication remains unstable, and our thoughts are with them too.

“National’s Pacific Peoples spokesperson Dr Shane Reti has reached out to local Pacific leaders, the Tongan Consul, and Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio on behalf of the Opposition to express our sympathy and offer our support.

“It is a relief that so far there have been no official reports of injuries or deaths.

“We welcome the Government’s commitment today to providing humanitarian assistance.

“I hope that the Government is poised and prepared to deliver this assistance as quickly as possible including, if appropriate, dispatching the multi-purpose Aotearoa vessel if planes are not able to safely fly over the volcanic ash cloud.

“We must help our Pacific friends and family in any way that we can.”

