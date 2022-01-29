Papakāinga Development Makes Housing Aspirations A Reality For Māori

The Government is supporting a new papakāinga development in the rural community of Reporoa.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson says the project will bring whānau back to their tūrangawaewae and reinvigorate the Waimahana Marae.

The site for the new houses, within the rohe of Ngāti Tahu – Ngāti Whaoa, was blessed and had the sod turned this morning. The ceremony marks the start of construction for the first part of the Waimahana Marae papakāinga project.

Once completed, the three papakāinga projects will comprise of 27 rental homes built between Reporoa and Taupō, with a government investment, through Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga, of $12.35 million.

“I congratulate the whānau for reaching this important milestone in their housing journey. I know the vision behind this papakāinga is to ensure intergenerational living thrives, where whānau are living in warm, safe and affordable homes,” Willie Jackson said.

This morning’s project is the first of three projects, Waimahana Lands Trust, and it received $3.7 million of funding through Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga, it will develop seven collectively owned rental homes.

“Nearly one year ago at Waitangi, this Government made a commitment to increase the support for Māori housing right across the country. As we draw near to Waitangi Day, it’s fitting to celebrate this much needed papakāinga development,” Willie Jackson said.

This morning Willie Jackson also unveiled a plaque dedicated to the tamariki who perished during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

“This loss is a sad reality for many Māori communities and a reminder to all of us about the importance of protecting our whānau and whakapapa during the COVID pandemic. We can learn from our past, draw strength from it and look forward to a brighter future. The next generation of tamariki will live in warm, safe and healthy homes thanks to the vision and hard work of their whānau,” Willie Jackson said.

