Kiwis Paying The Price For Failed Housing Policy

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s housing policies have failed and Kiwis are paying the price with soaring housing costs and a new threat of retrograde price controls, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“In an increasingly desperate game of policy whack-a-mole, Associate Housing Minister Poto Williams today said rent controls are under active consideration.

“National knows New Zealand’s housing emergency won’t be solved by blaming landlords, adding taxes and introducing draconian price controls.

“Fresh from the colossal KiwiBuild failure, and with house prices going through the roof, last year the Government introduced new housing taxes promising they would ‘tilt the balance towards first home buyers’ and ‘give Kiwis a better chance at purchasing their first family home’.

“Officials warned that the combination of removing interest deductibility for landlords and extending the bright-line test would likely put pressure on rental costs, increase churn for renters and add to the number of people in need of state and emergency housing.

“The Government ploughed ahead anyway and now Kiwis are paying the price with increased housing costs across the board.

· Median rents have risen to $525 per week (up $125 under Labour)

· Emergency housing costs have reached $1.2m a day (up $1.1m under Labour)

· The state housing wait list has reached 25,525 people (up by 19,705 people under Labour)

· Average house prices have hit record highs of $1,053,315 (up $384,778 under Labour)

“National continues to propose constructive policies for getting housing costs under control, including:

· Reducing the land, building and compliance costs that drive up the cost of new housing

· Increasing long-term rental options with our Build-to-Rent Housing Bill that would unlock investment in purpose-built rental properties

· Boosting social and affordable housing by backing community housing providers

· Ensuring everyday Kiwis can get mortgages, by fixing the Consumer Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act which has cut access to bank lending; and

· Assisting first-home buyers onto the housing ladder with Help-to-Own schemes

“National is determined that New Zealand can once again be a place where hardworking, aspirational, everyday people can see a path to home ownership. Where Labour has failed, National will deliver.”

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

