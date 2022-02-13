Parliament

Further Government Support For Flood Affected Buller Communities

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 6:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kiri Allan
Minister for Emergency Management
Minita Rākau Whakamarumaru

The Government is contributing $100,000 via a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Buller District residents most affected by the severe weather over the last fortnight, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan announced today.

“It is still too early to know what the full costs of the damage from this event will be, but we want to ensure there is no delay in supporting those worst affected,” Kiri Allan said.

“I know this latest flooding has been devastating for many people still trying to recover from last July’s floods.

“It is another unwanted upheaval and there will be another challenging recovery ahead. Still, while our current focus is on the response, I can assure you we’re here for the long haul.

“The Government has been actively supporting the Buller District Council with its recovery following the July 2021 floods and we will continue to work to support them where we can and help the community get back to some normality as soon as possible.

“This latest response has required another massive effort involving many people and agencies. I want to thank everyone involved – from friends and neighbours helping each other out to emergency crews on call throughout – you’ve done an absolutely fantastic job.

“We know that the severe weather has had widespread impacts, not just in Westport but in communities across the district. This contribution will ensure the council can provide support to those most in need,” Kiri Allan said.

Earlier today Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor classified the severe weather as a medium-scale adverse event for the West Coast and Top of the South, unlocking $200,000 of Government support for farmers and growers.

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are well-placed to know where the immediate needs are, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

The Government is closely watching the impact of the current weather events across the country this weekend and will provide further support as needed.

