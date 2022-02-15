Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Negative Test And You’re Out

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government needs to release the modelling it has received for how many people will need to isolate at the peak of Omicron so we know the costs and benefits of the 10 day isolation,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“If the Government can’t show that the benefits of its self-isolation policy outweigh the costs, ACT says it should allow all people who return a negative test to leave self-isolation.

“The number one concern I am hearing from Kiwis is about the 10-day isolation requirements and their cascade of effects on business and community. It is creating a lockdown in all but name as people worry how long they’ll have to spend locked in their homes and what it will mean for our workforce.

“What we need is open access to Rapid Antigen Tests, then as soon as someone tests negative, they can leave isolation instead of waiting the full 10 days. If you test positive in the UK and home isolate, you’re out after five days with a negative test.

“Instead of everyone having access to tests, the Government makes people fill out forms to find out if they’re ‘critical.’ It doesn’t include teachers. What happens when half the teachers at a school are isolating for 10 days, will it be left to a handful to mind 600 kids? Will school be called off and parents have to stay home to care for them? The Government simply has not stepped through the implications of what it is creating.

“Will we see fish rotting at the wharfs as a fish factory’s workforce is at home isolating when they might actually be negative? Will we see courier parcels unable to be delivered? Basic items no longer on the supermarket shelves? All because the workers are isolating for 10 days when they could be free to go about their life if they just had access to a RAT test.

“As ACT has said, the Government should legalise any test that can be used in Australia for immediate importation. At present Australia allows 26 different types of home use test and 67 Point of Care Tests, we should simply say tomorrow that New Zealanders are free to import any type of test approved in Australia.

“The Government uses modelling when it suits them, but it’s been quiet on what’s ahead for Omicron because it knows it’s stuffed up on having enough RAT tests available. It’s time to release the modelling, let businesses and households know what they’re in for an then adjust the isolation plan to be more realistic policy of allowing all people who return a negative test to leave self-isolation.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 