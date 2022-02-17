Green Party Win Will Help Reduce Transport Emissions
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Green Party
“Today we have taken an important step towards ensure
people have more clean and green ways of getting around,”
says Ricardo Menéndez March, Green spokesperson for
Transport.
The Land Transport (Clean Vehicles)
Amendment legislation has passed its third and final reading
in Parliament today.
“My colleague, Julie Anne
Genter, laid the foundations for this legislation when she
was Associate Minister for Transport in the previous
government.
“Thanks to her work we are making
cleaner vehicles a more realistic choice for
people.
“With the Greens leading the way, we have
taken an important steps towards a cleaner, healthier
climate for our children and grandchildren.”
“The
Greens will continue to push for climate action right across
the transport sector – including investment in walking and
cycling infrastructure, and ensuring people can access
public transport for
free.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>