Green Party Win Will Help Reduce Transport Emissions

“Today we have taken an important step towards ensure people have more clean and green ways of getting around,” says Ricardo Menéndez March, Green spokesperson for Transport.

The Land Transport (Clean Vehicles) Amendment legislation has passed its third and final reading in Parliament today.

“My colleague, Julie Anne Genter, laid the foundations for this legislation when she was Associate Minister for Transport in the previous government.

“Thanks to her work we are making cleaner vehicles a more realistic choice for people.

“With the Greens leading the way, we have taken an important steps towards a cleaner, healthier climate for our children and grandchildren.”

“The Greens will continue to push for climate action right across the transport sector – including investment in walking and cycling infrastructure, and ensuring people can access public transport for free.”

