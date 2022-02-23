Tim Van De Molen Taking Leave From Work
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National Leader Christopher Luxon says Tim van de Molen
will be taking leave from work to focus on his recovery from
a recent accident.
“I have spoken with Tim and
assured him that he has the full support of his colleagues
as he takes time to focus on himself, his recovery and his
family at this time.
“Until Tim is ready to return
to work, Gerry Brownlee will act as National’s Defence and
Veterans spokesperson and Barbara Kuriger will act as our
Horticulture spokesperson and pick up Tim’s Associate
Agriculture delegations.
“We wish Tim well in his
recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at work when
he is
ready.”
