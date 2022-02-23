Tim Van De Molen Taking Leave From Work

National Leader Christopher Luxon says Tim van de Molen will be taking leave from work to focus on his recovery from a recent accident.

“I have spoken with Tim and assured him that he has the full support of his colleagues as he takes time to focus on himself, his recovery and his family at this time.

“Until Tim is ready to return to work, Gerry Brownlee will act as National’s Defence and Veterans spokesperson and Barbara Kuriger will act as our Horticulture spokesperson and pick up Tim’s Associate Agriculture delegations.

“We wish Tim well in his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at work when he is ready.”

© Scoop Media

