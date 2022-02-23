Parliament

Finance Minister Needs To Do His Job

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

With inflation at 5.9 per cent, today’s interest rate rise of 0.25 per cent is simply the Reserve Bank doing its job, National’s Finance spokesperson Simon Bridges says.

“It’s clear the economy is overheating, so Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is right to continue removing stimulus.

“But by stubbornly refusing to follow suit by reining in his big spending plans, Grant Robertson is sending a clear message that he cares more about legacy-building vanity projects than he does about the cost of living crisis his excessive spending is creating for Kiwis.

“Through the pandemic Robertson has spent more than almost any other Finance Minister, as a proportion of GDP. In this overcooked economy, his spending just keeps adding fuel to the inflationary fire.

“With an upcoming splurge of $6 billion planned for Budget 2022, the biggest permanent new spending increase New Zealand has seen, he must show some discipline and rein it in.

“Back in 2020, Robertson stated that monetary and fiscal policy needed to work together to keep the economy afloat, which National supported. Now that the economy is overheating, he needs to take his own advice and stop pouring more fuel on the fire.

“The alternative is the Reserve Bank having to work even harder to fight the highest inflation in over 30 years. We already know there will be several more interest rate hikes, causing much economic pain for New Zealand.

“Don’t force them even higher, Grant – rein the big spending in.”

Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


