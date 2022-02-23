Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Reserve Bank In Lala Land

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Inflation is twice the maximum level set down by the Reserve Bank’s remit, and it is now saying that’s ok because inflation will return to 2 per cent ‘over coming years’”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Today’s 0.25% basis point lift in the OCR to 1% is predictable pain for households, and it amounts to a hangover from low rates that subsidised the Government’s COVID borrowing binge.

“New Zealand’s COVID response has been a grand illusion, hiding behind the twin oceans of the Pacific and printed money. Now that ocean of printed money is washing up as inflation at the pump, the checkout, and the cost of housing. The Reserve Bank is essentially saying it will do more of the same as conditions get even worse.

“Because of its overshoot in printing money over the past two years, the Reserve Bank is now in the impossible position of chasing inflation from behind. It must raise interest rates, and therefore mortgage rates, right as families are facing record prices for everything they buy. Today, it effectively said it would rather let it get further ahead.

“I asked the Governor in 2020, ‘are you not worried that low interest rates will lead to an asset bubble creating inequality?’ He said it would help people keep jobs. I asked him, ‘so people should be grateful for a job even if they can’t afford a house?’ ‘Yes,’ he said.

“The Bank focused on the wealth effect, hoping that rising house prices would keep the economy busy. Now the economy is busy but stalling as prices rise, and middle New Zealanders are being squeezed by the effects of the Bank’s cynical policies.

“It’s now clear that the Reserve Bank went even further than anyone expected. It overcooked its money printing in the form of the Large Scale Asset Purchases programme, funding for lending, and a low OCR. Inflation is now 5.9%, nearly double the maximum targeted rate of 3% in the 1-3% targeted band.

“Interest rates were far too low for too long and we are paying for it in inflation. The inflation at the checkout and the petrol pump is not the worst of it though. The record inflation in house prices over the past two years is worse, because it destroys the social fabric of our country. Rampant house price inflation has left a generation of young New Zealanders further from the Kiwi dream than ever.

“Make no mistake, this is a gigantic failing of the Reserve Bank. Instead of focusing on price stability, they adopted Labour’s ‘dual mandate’ using the excuse they were focused on employment. It overdid it, have just said it’ll keep doing the same thing, even though everyone is feeling the pain of inflation and rising interest rates because they left it too late.

“The Reserve Bank uses monetary policy to maintain price stability as defined in the Remit. The current Remit requires the Bank to keep inflation between 1 and 3% on average over the medium term, with a focus on keeping future average inflation near the 2% target midpoint and supporting maximum sustainable employment.

“It has clearly overshot, and walking back its loose policy will hurt far more than if it had taken a sensible approach all along. Instead, it is going to keep pumping up inflation, promising it will go away ‘over coming years.’

“Inflation is at a 31-year high and Kiwis are being squeezed from every direction – at the checkout, at the petrol pump, and when they pay the rent. Today’s decision will prolong the pain by keeping doing the same thing slightly slower.

“The only adequate response is a return to rational economics.”

ACT would:

  • Get borrowing and wasteful spending under control
  • Change the Reserve Bank legislation back to focusing on inflation only
  • Provide tax relief, cutting the 30 per cent tax rate to 17.5 per cent, giving the average worker an extra $2,000
  • Stop hitting businesses and productive people with new rules and taxes
  • Immediately allow all vaccinated, negative tested travellers into the country – New Zealanders, workers, students and tourists.

Read our full plan here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 