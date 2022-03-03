Have Your Say On The International Treaty Examination Of The NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee
The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is
seeking public submissions about the international treaty
examination of the NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement.
The
agreement would establish bilateral preferential trade
arrangements between New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Negotiations were formally launched in June 2020, an
agreement in principle on the main outcomes of the agreement
was announced in October 2021, and the agreement was
finalised and signed in February 2022.
Securing an
agreement with the UK has been a priority for New Zealand
since the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in
2016. The benefits of the agreement would be broad, and it
is estimated that it will boost New Zealand’s annual GDP
by between NZ$710 million and NZ$811million when fully
implemented (estimated by 2040). The chapters in the
agreement are wide-ranging, including chapters on:
·
Māori Trade and Economic Cooperation
· Trade and
Gender Equality
· Trade and Development
·
Consumer Protection
· Animal Welfare
·
Anti-corruption
Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and
Trade Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 13 March
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement
· Read
the National Interest Analysis
· Follow the
committee's Facebook page for
updates
