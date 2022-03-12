Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Gangs, Criminals Out Of Control Under Labour

Saturday, 12 March 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Gangs and criminals are out of control under Labour because they know Jacinda Ardern’s Government is a soft touch”, says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“Just in the past 24 hours, five people have been injured in a gun fight in central Auckland and a motorist was critically hurt after reportedly being dragged from his vehicle and attacked by gang members.

“Labour promised its rushed gun laws would get gun crime under control. Every party in Parliament, except ACT, went along with them.

“We’ve seen the opposite – an explosion of gun crime in our communities.

“Labour has failed because it went after law-abiding Kiwis, not the criminals and gangs.

“ACT was right.

“Similarly, the number of gang members exploded by over 50 per cent since Labour came to office in 2017.

“Labour blames the 501s coming back from Australia, but they make up a miniscule proportion of new gang members.

“ACT has proposed Gang Injunction Orders which would allow Police to apply to the courts for an injunction against an individual on the National Gang List.

“The injunction order would then be used to prohibit bad behaviours including being in a particular location or associating with particular people. It could also be used to require positive actions, like attending rehabilitation.

“Gangs are responsible for harm and chaos across the country, they peddle drugs, are violent and intimidating. They cause misery in our communities.

“This is a failure of one of the core duties of government, to keep New Zealanders safe.

“ACT’s plan would take back control from the gangs and deploy an innovative policy to make New Zealand a safer place and ensure we have healthy and thriving communities. As a country we deserve better.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 