Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Welcomes Common Sense Report On Climate Change

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 10:19 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT has welcomed New Zealand Initiative Senior Economist Matt Burgess’s report on climate change policy Pretence of Necessity. It reiterates what ACT has been saying all along, our Government’s climate policies are costly, ineffective, and need to go,” says ACT’s Environment and Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

“The report shows that our current approach to climate change is fundamentally misunderstood and based on assumptions that have been daydreamt on ideological bureaucrats whiteboards and sold to the people as necessities, when in reality they’re anything but.

“New Zealand is in the midst of a cost of living crisis and households are screaming out for more money in their back pocket. However the Government is intent on spending more than $2000 per household in the upcoming budget on climate bans and taxes that are costly and unnecessary

“ACT on the other hand would return the tax revenue collected from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to households in the form of a Carbon Tax Refund.

“As Mr Burgess wisely points out, the Government has already capped emissions so other policies cannot reduce emissions from under the cap anyway.

"ACT proposes a realistic, no-nonsense climate change policy that matches our efforts with our trading partners’ with minimal bureaucracy. We should set a cap on total emissions in line with the actual reductions of our trading partners, then allow New Zealanders to import high quality foreign carbon credits so we pay the world price, not an artificial price.

“ACT was the only political party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act because we knew it would lead to more bureaucracy rather than truly effective climate policy.

“We can only hope that other political parties wake up and follow Mr Burgess’s common sense approach to climate change.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How, And Whether The Ukraine War Might End


is pretty safe to assume that the Kremlin did not expect Ukraine’s resistance to be as strong and effective as it has been. It is also probably safe to say that the failure of his Ukraine blitzkrieg will not significantly change whatever Vladimir Putin will come to regard as being “Mission Accomplished.” What might Putin’s exit scenario in Ukraine actually look like? Some optimists think he has only limited gains in mind...
More>>



 
 


National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 