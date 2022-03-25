Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister To Visit Fiji

Friday, 25 March 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Fiji next week, her first trip to the Pacific since announcing New Zealand’s Pacific Resilience approach last year.

“This visit is an important step in reconnecting Aotearoa New Zealand with our Pacific whanaunga, and an opportunity to engage on key issues facing our region,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“As our largest Pacific trading partner and a key regional hub, the importance of the Fiji–Aotearoa New Zealand relationship is both significant and influential,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

While in Fiji, Minister Mahuta will meet with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama. She will also attend an event at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, participate in a Fijian women leaders’ roundtable and visit development projects.

“Over the past two years COVID-19 has had profound health, economic and social impacts on our Pacific partners and our ability to connect kanohi ki te kanohi,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“I look forward to engaging with our Fijian partners in person and reaffirming the close links that already exist between our two countries.

“This visit will allow me to discuss and strengthen further opportunities for Aotearoa New Zealand to work alongside Fiji — and their government, leadership and stakeholders — to deliver long-term resilience for our region,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Foreign Minister departs on Monday subject to the Fijian Government’s COVID-19 protocols, and will return on 31 March.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 