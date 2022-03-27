Parliament

Arena Williams Congratulates Manurewa Local Board Candidates

Sunday, 27 March 2022, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Arena Williams

Arena Williams
MP for Manurewa

The Labour Party has chosen a promising group of candidates for the upcoming Manurewa Local Board election, MP for Manurewa Arena Williams says.

Namulauulu Leuluaialii Anne Singh, Ilango Krishnamoorthy, Sago Feagaiga, Gadiel Asiata, Raniera Pene, Kirimangu Tautogia, Jonaan McLeod and Kharag Singh were selected as Labour candidates to contest the Manurewa Local Board elections on 8 October 2022.

“I would like to congratulate each of them on their selection as candidates for the Manurewa Local Board,” said Arena Williams, MP for Manurewa.

“They are long-standing and dedicated members of our Manurewa community. I have had the pleasure of working with them over the years and have seen them serve Manurewa with humility and dedication,” said Williams.

“Each of these candidates bring a wealth of experience, from working business and Marae, to early childhood and union advocacy. I have no doubt that they can come together to enrich the Local Board and offer fresh ideas from a wide range of perspectives. I am confident they will ensure better outcomes and work towards a bright future for Manurewa,” said Williams.

“I wish them all the best and look forward to supporting their campaigns.” Williams said.

