Poroporoaki: Dame Temuranga June Jackson

Haere atu ra e te Kahurangi Te Muranga June Jackson

Ki te pō ka ura

Ki te pō uriuri

Ki te pō kākauri

Ki te pō ao ao nui

Whakaheke tonu atu ki te pō kerekere

Ki te Pō tāmaku

E uru ai koe ki te pō tiwhatiwha.

Takahia e koe te ara e tū ano aii ko ki te tihi o te maunga tītōhea ki kona koe ka titiro whakararo iho ai ki te hau kāinga kua whakarērēa mai nei e koe, e tangi.

Associate Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta wishes to acknowledge the passing of community leader and tireless advocate for urban Māori rights, Dame Temuranga June Batley-Jackson (Ngāti Maniapoto).

“Dame June was a trail blazer who stood up for the rights of urban Māori at a time when not many wahine Māori were in leadership roles,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“June dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of urban Māori. She recognised many Māori in cities had not reconnected back with their iwi and the challenge they faced getting funding and resources.

“She has left an incredible legacy as a staunch community advocate, entrepreneur, activist and of course mother and grandmother.

“My thoughts are with her whānau – to my colleague Willie, his siblings Vaughan and Rowanne and her many mokopuna,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Dame June and her husband Bob Jackson championed better access to essential services for their South Auckland community. They set up the Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) in 1986 alongside other Auckland Māori leaders, and she served as CEO of the authority for more than two decades.

She was also passionate about rehabilitative justice and was the longest serving member of the New Zealand Parole Board, following her appointment in 1991.

In 1996 Dame June was made a Companion of the Queens Service Order for public service. She later became a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2010 for services to Māori.

Haere, okioki atu rā e te Kahurangi mē ō nui i te huihuinga o te tini. Aue te mamae.

© Scoop Media

