Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Aotearoa New Zealand And Fiji Sign New Partnership Statement

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fiji’s Prime Minister, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and Aotearoa New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta met in Suva, today, signing the Duavata Partnership: Aotearoa Whenua Manapori o Whiti Tauaki Mahitahi, an expanded Statement of Partnership between the two countries.

“The Duavata Partnership is a landmark achievement in the advancement of Fiji and New Zealand collaborations, which has continued to enhance over the years. It illustrates our shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity. New Zealand has been a great partner and friend to Fiji and our partnership is the strongest ever,” Prime Minister Bainimarama said.

Both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Duavata Partnership reaffirms Fiji and Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to work together on issues of shared interests and importance.

“The new Statement of Partnership reflects our joint ambition to elevate and strengthen our relationship, and underlines the importance of Fiji to Aotearoa New Zealand as a member of our Pacific whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to working alongside Fiji and supporting common goals — both in Fiji and in the Pacific region — that build resilience in areas such as climate change, security, and sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Prime Minister Bainimarama also extended his appreciation to Aotearoa New Zealand Prime Minister, Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern, for her strong leadership and unwavering support that has led to the Duavata Partnership.

“This has been evident through the remarkable support which New Zealand has rendered to Fiji during our greatest moments of need. Fiji is grateful to the New Zealand Government for its assistance to Fiji for the national recovery efforts from climate impacts and COVID-19 pandemic, through the provision of humanitarian, budgetary support and lifesaving vaccines,” Prime Minister Bainimarama said.

“This strategic cooperation is timely, as our region paves its way forward to progressive socio-economic recovery. It will give impetus to our common aspirations on achieving greener, bluer and resilient recovery, with the interest of our Pacific people at the heart of it.

Prime Minister Bainimarama said the Fijian Government looked forward to working closely with New Zealand Government in the full realisation of the commitments made.

“As a unified Pacific family, we take great pride in commemorating this momentous occasion which speaks to our historical links and lasting bonds of friendship that inspires initiatives for the empowerment of ordinary Fijians and create platforms for national and regional prosperity,” Prime Minister Bainimarama said.

The Duavata Partnership is a significant milestone in establishing the values, priorities and principles that will guide the Aotearoa New Zealand-Fiji relationship in the future.

Prime Minister Bainimarama formally welcomed Minister Mahuta to Fiji and wished her well for the week-long engagements to be undertaken during her first official visit to Fiji. He also conveyed to Minister Mahuta, the best wishes of the Fijian Government and the Fijian people to Prime Minister Ardern and the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Prior to the signing of the Duavata Partnership, the leaders took the opportunity to discuss a range of issues, including climate change cooperation, and each countries’ respective COVID-19 outbreaks and responses and support for Pacific regionalism.

To read the full Statement of Partnership, visit: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/media-and-resources/new-zealand-fiji-statement-of-partnership-2022-2025

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 