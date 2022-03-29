Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) Claims Settlement Bill Passes Third Reading

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little
Minita mo ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi
Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Ngā uri o Ngāti Maru witnessed the third reading of the Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) Claims Settlement Bill at parliament today, marking the last of the eight Taranaki iwi to reach this final milestone in their historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement process.

Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) rohe is centred on the inland Waitara River valley and extends from Taranaki Maunga east to the upper Whanganui River.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts of ngā uri o Ngāti Maru and the Crown negotiators for all their hard work to reach this important day,” Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

“This is the beginning of a new relationship between Ngāti Maru and the Crown – one based on cooperation, mutual trust and respect.”

The historical grievances of Ngāti Maru arise from the dispossession and displacement of Ngāti Maru from their whenua, following the Crown’s confiscation of most of their traditional lands in the 1860s.

Ngāti Maru also experienced loss and erosion of tribal structures during the nineteenth century, and were deprived of ownership of lands through the Crown’s poor management of reserves set aside for the iwi.

“As part of their settlement package, Ngāti Maru will receive financial and commercial redress of $30 million, including the purchase of Te Wera Forest,” Andrew Little said.

“Cultural redress includes the vesting of 16 sites of deep cultural significance, including properties located in Tarata, Pūrangi, and two sites along the Tangarakau and Whangamomona Rivers.

“Through this settlement the Crown also acknowledges and apologises for its imprisonment and exile of Ngāti Maru people engaged in peaceful protest at Parihaka.

“This package recognises the longstanding association Ngāti Maru has with the whenua and provides an economic foundation that I hope will benefit many generations of Ngāti Maru to come,” said Minister Little.

“While no Treaty settlement will ever be able to compensate Ngāti Maru for the loss they have suffered, I sincerely hope this settlement will go some way to atone for these injustices.

“Now, we have a new opportunity to work together in true partnership for the betterment of Ngāti Maru and the wider rohe,” said Andrew Little.

 

Kua hipa te Pire Whakataunga Kokoraho mō Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) i te pānuitanga tuatoru

I rongo, i kite hoki ngā uri o Ngāti Maru i te pānuitanga tuatoru o te Pire Whakataunga Kokoraho mō Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) i te whare pāremata i tēnei rā hei tohu i te whakamutunga o ngā iwi e waru o Taranaki kua eke ki tēnei pae whakahirahira i tā rātou tukanga whakatau i ngā take o mua e pā ana ki te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Ko te rohe o Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) kei roto tonu mai o te riu i te awa o Whaitara, ā, e toro atu ana i te rāwhiti o te mounga o Taranaki ki te taha whakararo o te awa o Whanganui.

“Kia mihi atu au ki ngā whakapaunga kaha a ngā uri o Ngāti Maru me ngā kaiwhakawhiti whakaaro o te Karauna i ā rātou mahi nui i taea ai tēnei rangi whakahirahira,” hei tā te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti o Waitangi, hei tā Andrew Little.

“Ko te tīmatanga tēnei o tētahi hononga hou i waenga i a Ngāti Maru me te Karauna - he mea whiri i runga i te mahi ngātahi, i te whakapono me te whakaaro nui hoki o tētahi ki tētahi.”

I ara ake ngā nawe o mua o Ngāti Maru nā te rawakoretanga, nā te panatanga hoki o Ngāti Maru i ō rātou whenua i muri i te muru a te Karauna i te nuinga o ngā whenua taketake o Ngāti Maru i te tekau tau 1860.

I rongo hoki a Ngāti Maru i te ngarohanga me te ngahorotanga o ngā tūranga o te iwi i te rautau tekau mā iwa, ka mutu, i unuhia tō rātou mana ki ngā whenua nā te hē o te whakahaere a te Karauna i ngā whenua i rāhuitia ai mō te iwi.

“Hei wāhanga mō tā rātou mōkī whakatau, ka whakawhiwhia a Ngāti Maru ki te puretumu ā-pūtea, ā-arumoni hoki ka eke ki te $30 miriona, tae atu hoki ki te hokotanga o te ngahere o Te Wera,” hei tā Andrew Little.

“Ka whai wāhi atu ki te puretumu ā-ahurea ko te whakaūnga anō o te mana ki ngā wāhi 16 e tāpua ana ā-ahurea, tae atu ki ngā rawa wāhi kei Tarata, kei Pūrangi, me ētahi wāhi e rua kei ngā tahatika o ngā awa o Tāngarākau me Whangamōmona.

“Mā tēnei whakataunga, ka whakaatu te Karauna i tōna mōhio, i tana whakapāha hoki mō tana mauhere, mō tana whakamanene i ngā uri o Ngāti Maru i runga o Parihaka e tohe ana i runga i te maungārongo.

“E whakaatu ana tēnei mōkī i te ukiuki o te hononga o Ngāti Maru ki te whenua, ā, ko tāna he whakatakoto tūāpapa ā-ōhanga e tūmanako nei au ka whai hua ki ngā whakatipuranga e hia rā o Ngāti Maru ka whānau mai ā tōna wā,” e ai ki te Minita, ki a Little.

“Ahakoa kāore e ea i te whakataunga mō te Tiriti te utu i a Ngāti Maru mō ngā tūkinotanga kua pā ki a ia, e tūmanako ana au ka riro mā tēnei whakataunga e ea ai tētahi wāhanga iti o ēnei hē.

“Ināianei, kua takoto tēnei huarahi hou e wātea ana ki mua i a mātou e mahi tahi ai mātou i runga i te patuinga motuhenga hei painga mō Ngāti Maru me te rohe whānui,” te kī a Andrew Little.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 