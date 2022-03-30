Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Transmission Gully Officially Ready To Roll

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 7:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Transmission Gully will:

· Shorten peak journeys by 7 to 15 minutes

· Carry 25,000 vehicles a day

· Improve productivity, saving travellers 1,640 hours a day across the network

The Prime Minister has officially opened the Transmission Gully motorway, in time for the Easter break, school holidays, and the return of tourists to New Zealand.

“Transmission Gully will transform the Wellington region, making it quicker and safer for people and goods to travel through the lower North Island,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The 7 to 15-minute shorter journey for about 25,000 vehicles a day means a productivity gain of 1,640 hours – meaning less time spent in cars and more time at work and with family.

“This road represents the largest Government investment in New Zealand’s infrastructure in a generation.

“It is an example of modern infrastructure that features the highest safety measures, treads lightly through the environment and is future proofed for generations to come.

“Projects like this will help New Zealand to bounce back better from COVID-19, which is why the Government is investing a record amount in infrastructure to reconnect New Zealanders, reduce emissions and support the economic recovery,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Grant Robertson says Transmission Gully provides a safer and more reliable route to ensure Wellington remains connected in the event of an earthquake or major storm severing other transport routes.

“The new motorway will also have economic benefits with faster movement of freight and more resilience in our transport links.

“There have been lengthy delays to the opening of this road because of National’s botched Public Private Partnership. We have cleaned up their mess so commuters going in and out of Wellington will finally be able to use the alternative route.

“It’s important we learn from National’s mistakes, and we’ve asked the Infrastructure Commission Te Waihanga to revise New Zealand’s PPP guidance to make sure any future PPPs don’t encounter these same issues. Wellingtonians deserve proper answers as to why this road took so long to be completed, so we’re committed to undertaking another review to learn all the lessons from this debacle,” Grant Robertson said.

Michael Wood says Transmission Gully is one of the most significant and complex new roading projects ever undertaken in New Zealand.

“The road spans 27 kilometres of very challenging terrain, requiring innovative environmental and construction techniques.

“What was a series of steep valleys, criss-crossed with streams, and flanked by inaccessible hills, is now a state-of-the-art motorway that crosses gullies, passes over waterways and winds through pristine native bush. Around two and a half million native trees and plants were planted as part of the project.

“Everyone should get where they’re going safely whether they’re walking, cycling, driving, motorcycling or using public transport.

“Transmission Gully is built to the highest safety specifications and will provide a much safer route for road users. The new motorway will also see fewer vehicles using the old coastal route.

“Thanks to the ongoing work by Waka Kotahi, in partnership with iwi and local councils, safety improvements will be made on that route and throughout the region. Together, this means that lives will be saved and many serious injuries will be prevented,” Michael Wood said.

The Government, local mayors, iwi, stakeholders and community gathered to cut the ribbon today on the 27-kilometre motorway from Wellington through Kapiti, which will open to traffic tomorrow, March 31 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 