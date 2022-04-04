Parliament

I’m Waiting For It, That Green Light, I Want It

Monday, 4 April 2022
“It’s time for Jacinda Ardern to give up her vice like grip on controlling our lives and either scrap the traffic light system altogether, or at the very least take some advice from Lorde,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“As ACT has been saying for months, it’s time to move on. When the traffic light system was introduced it came with a set of criteria, despite the Government being the ones who set the rules, it’s never followed them.

“Jacinda, Ashley and Chris have just made it up as they’ve gone along. Kiwis are tired of rules that don’t make sense. Now we could be confused even further as the Government talks about moving some centres to Orange and keeping others in Red.

“They don’t even seem to be considering a move to Green. Instead of all the tinkering, let’s just get on with our lives.

“The rest of the world is moving on and dropping restrictions. We desperately need tourists to want to come to here – why would they choose New Zealand if they face restrictions when they arrive.

“Imagine coming over from Australia and facing one set of rules in Auckland and another in Christchurch.

“It’s time to move on. It’s time to drop gathering limits. It’s time to give tourists a reason to come there. It’s time to get on with our lives.”

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
